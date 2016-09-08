BRIEF-Tiger Global Management ups share stake in Facebook, Netease
* Tiger Global Management ups share stake in Facebook to 705,196 class A shares from 366,800 class A shares
Sept 8 Taiwan Calsonic :
* Says its subsidiary Yongzhang Automobile Electron HangzhouCo., Ltd. will buy 49 percent stake in a Kunshan-based electromechanics company at 580,000 yuan
* Cuts share stake in Alibaba to 4.75 million ADRs from 5.3 million ADRs - SEC filing