Sept 8 Ability Enterprise :

* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$423,895,841 in total for 2015

* Says ex-dividend date Sep. 26

* Last date before book closure Sep. 27 with book closure period from Sep. 28 to Oct. 2

* Record date Oct. 2

* Payment date Oct. 21

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/uoaAD9

