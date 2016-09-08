BRIEF-Tiger Global Management ups share stake in Facebook, Netease
* Tiger Global Management ups share stake in Facebook to 705,196 class A shares from 366,800 class A shares
Sept 8 Ability Enterprise :
* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$423,895,841 in total for 2015
* Says ex-dividend date Sep. 26
* Last date before book closure Sep. 27 with book closure period from Sep. 28 to Oct. 2
* Record date Oct. 2
* Payment date Oct. 21
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/uoaAD9
* Cuts share stake in Alibaba to 4.75 million ADRs from 5.3 million ADRs - SEC filing