BRIEF-Delta Lloyd says Clifford Abrahams to leave co
* Says Clifford Abrahams has decided to pursue his career at ABN Amro group
Sept 8 Beijing Capital Development Co Ltd
* Says its contract sales 48 billion yuan ($7.21 billion) from Jan-Aug, up 163 percent y/y
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2c9lpBU
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.6589 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* ABN Amro nominates new chief financial officer and future successor to the chief risk officer