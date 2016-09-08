BRIEF-Tiger Global Management ups share stake in Facebook, Netease
* Tiger Global Management ups share stake in Facebook to 705,196 class A shares from 366,800 class A shares
Sept 8 Henan Oriental Silver Star Investment Co Ltd
* Says shares to halt trading from September 9 pending announcement related to major plan
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2c7ZuMD
* Tiger Global Management Llc cuts share stake in Alphabet Inc's Class A Capital Stock to 88,350 shares from 186,100 shares