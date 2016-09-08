Sept 8 Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves fell $64 million to $18,065 million in the week ending Sept 2, compared to $18,129 million the previous week, central bank said on Thursday. RESERVES Week ending Previous Week Change/pct ($ billions) Sept 2 Held by the State $18,065.3 $18,128.8 mln -0.3 Bank of Pakistan mln Held by $4,918.4 mln $4,909.9 0.1 commercial banks Total 22,983.7 mln $23,038.7 -0.2 During the week ending September 2, 2016, Central Bank made payments of $60 million on account of external debt servicing. (Reporting by Syed Raza Hassan)