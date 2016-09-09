UPDATE 2-U.S. regulators open probe into recall of nearly 1.7 mln Hyundai, Kia models
* Hyundai vows to cooperate 'sincerely' (Adds details of investigation, background)
Sept 9 Sony Corp :
* Says it plans to issue 30th series 3-yr unsecured corporation bonds worth 70 billion yen, with coupon rate of 0.05 percent and maturity date on Sept. 20, 2019
* Says it plans to issue 31th series 5-yr unsecured corporation bonds worth 90 billion yen, with coupon rate of 0.23 percent and maturity date on Sept. 17, 2021
* Says it plans to issue 32th series 7-yr unsecured corporation bonds worth 15 billion yen, with coupon rate of 0.28 percent and maturity date on Sept. 20, 2023
* Says it plans to issue 33th series 10-yr unsecured corporation bonds worth 25 billion yen, with coupon rate of 0.42 percent and maturity date on Sept. 18, 2026
* Proceeds to be used for repayment of debt
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/SKSa4E
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Hyundai vows to cooperate 'sincerely' (Adds details of investigation, background)
FRANKFURT, May 20 German luxury carmaker Audi , a unit of Volkswagen, on Saturday said it had signed an agreement with its dealers in China regarding how it will do business in the world's largest car market.