Sept 9 Sony Corp :

* Says it plans to issue 30th series 3-yr unsecured corporation bonds worth 70 billion yen, with coupon rate of 0.05 percent and maturity date on Sept. 20, 2019

* Says it plans to issue 31th series 5-yr unsecured corporation bonds worth 90 billion yen, with coupon rate of 0.23 percent and maturity date on Sept. 17, 2021

* Says it plans to issue 32th series 7-yr unsecured corporation bonds worth 15 billion yen, with coupon rate of 0.28 percent and maturity date on Sept. 20, 2023

* Says it plans to issue 33th series 10-yr unsecured corporation bonds worth 25 billion yen, with coupon rate of 0.42 percent and maturity date on Sept. 18, 2026

* Proceeds to be used for repayment of debt

