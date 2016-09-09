** Yes Bank Ltd's shares extend losses for third straight session; fall as much as 6 pct to 1,246.95 rupees, their biggest pct loss since June 24

** India's fifth biggest private sector lender by assets defers an up to $1 bln share sale to institutions

** Lender said on Thursday it had been advised by merchant bankers to defer the sale "due to extreme volatility" during trading day

** Shares fell as much as 5.7 pct to 1,321.25 rupees on Thursday before recovering to close at 1,328.25 rupees

** Bank had launched the qualified institutional placement (QIP) late on Wednesday

** CEO Rana Kapoor says bank to target share sale before March 2017

** Stock had gained 83 pct YTD as of Thursday's close, compared with a near 21 pct rise in the Nifty Bank index