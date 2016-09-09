** Shares of Steel Authority of India drops as much as 6.6 pct at 50 rupees

** State-owned steel maker on Thursday said June-qtr net loss widened to 5.36 billion rupees ($80.53 million)

** "Domestic steel prices could improve in the second half, but margin pressure is unlikely to ease, given upcoming wage hike in 4Q FY17," analysts at Jefferies stated in a note

** Brokerage maintains "underperform" rating with a PT of 32 rupees

** As of Thursday's close, stock up 11.17 pct this year compared with a 44 pct increase in the Nifty Metal index ($1 = 66.5604 Indian rupees) ($1 = 66.5575 Indian rupees) (RM: aastha.agnihotri.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)