BUZZ-India's consumer shares gain after govt finalises GST tax rates
** Shares in Indian consumer shares rise, sending Nifty FMCG index up as much as 4.2 pct to a record high
** Shares of Steel Authority of India drops as much as 6.6 pct at 50 rupees
** State-owned steel maker on Thursday said June-qtr net loss widened to 5.36 billion rupees ($80.53 million)
** "Domestic steel prices could improve in the second half, but margin pressure is unlikely to ease, given upcoming wage hike in 4Q FY17," analysts at Jefferies stated in a note
** Brokerage maintains "underperform" rating with a PT of 32 rupees
** As of Thursday's close, stock up 11.17 pct this year compared with a 44 pct increase in the Nifty Metal index ($1 = 66.5604 Indian rupees) ($1 = 66.5575 Indian rupees) (RM: aastha.agnihotri.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
May 18 India's NSE index fell more than 1 percent on Thursday, its biggest one-day fall in four months, as investors locked in profits on recent gains and as global markets were hit over swirling political uncertainty in the United States.