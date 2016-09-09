** Shares of Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals rise as much as 6 pct to 173.95 rupees

** India's central bank raised the FII limit in the company to up to 100 pct

** As of June, the promoters held 34.38 pct stake in the household appliances maker

** At 0437 GMT, stock up 1.1 pct at 165.95 rupees in an otherwise-7weak Mumbai market