U.S. official says nearly $110 bln worth of military deals inked with Saudi Arabia
RIYADH, May 20 The United States on Saturday announced military deals worth nearly $110 billion, during a visit by President Donald Trump to Saudi Arabia.
Sept 9 Jiangsu Nhwa Pharmaceutical Co Ltd
* Says it signs agreement to invest in Israel's Mapi Pharma Ltd
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2chZTxt
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Deals range from health to oil and military procurement (Adds analysis)