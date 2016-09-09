Sept 9 Roo Hsing :
* Says it will issue 700 million new shares of its common
stock with par value of T$10 per share
* Says 15 percent of the new shares to be offered to the
company's employees, 10 percent of the new shares to be offered
through public offering, remaining 75 percent to be offered to
the existing shareholders, who are eligible to purchase 3,450.1
shares for every 1,000 shares they hold
* Says the proceeds will be used to acquire JD United (BVI)
Limited and Tooku Holdings Limited
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/5yGLsR
Further company coverage:
(Beijing Headline News)