HONG KONG, Sept 9 Hong Kong's securities
regulator and its stock exchange said on Friday they would
extend by two months, to November 18, a deadline to submit
responses to a consultation on reforming the city's listing
rules.
"An extension will give all interested parties further time
to file their submissions," the Securities and Futures
Commission (SFC) and Hong Kong Exchanges & Clearing (HKEX) said
in a statement.
They cited a wide range of views expressed since publication
of the consultation paper and the fact that the consultation
period coincided with the summer season among the reasons for
the deadline extension.
In June, the two bodies had proposed changes to Hong Kong's
stock market listing regime that could curb the regulatory
powers of the exchange and hand more authority to the watchdog.
(Reporting by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)