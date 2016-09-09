BRIEF-Intercap commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
Sept 9 Cathay Financial Holding :
* Says its subsidiary Cathay Life Insurance will issue the 1st series non-maturity non-cumulative subordinated bonds of up to T$35 billion
* Says the proceeds will be used to enrich operating funds
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/Ts1tgZ
* Securities and Exchange Commission says NYSE Arca has updated its existing application to list bitcoin investment trust –filing