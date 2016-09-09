Sept 9 Vedanta Ltd

* Shareholders of company have approved the scheme with requisite majority (adds dropped words 'shareholders of')

* Vedanta Limited shareholders approve merger of Cairn India Limited with Vedanta Limited

* Says sought the approval of the shareholders of the company by way of a special resolution for reduction of capital of the company

* Shareholders of the company have approved the reduction of capital by way of the special resolution * Source text for Eikon: [bit.ly/2ceTdiX]

Further company coverage: