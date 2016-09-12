UPDATE 4-Ivory Coast soldiers agree to end mutiny, return to barracks
* Cocoa prices dip on world markets (Adds fresh quotes from defence minister, arms cache discovery)
Sept 12 Funai Electric Co Ltd :
* Says it reapplied for extension of deadline to Oct. 17 from Sep. 15, to submit Q1 financial report for FY ending March 2017
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/1nnqqJ
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Cocoa prices dip on world markets (Adds fresh quotes from defence minister, arms cache discovery)
* Announced retirement of Sukanya Madlinger, senior vice president of retail divisions