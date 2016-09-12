Sept 12 Hna Innovation Hainan Co Ltd :

* Says a Pinghu-based foundation engineering firm(plaintiff) filed a lawsuit against the co's unit (defendant), on construction payments in arrears

* Says the plaintiff requested construction payment of 1.1 million yuan as well as related interest, and asked the defendant for payment of the lawsuit

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/I7Bl96

