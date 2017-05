** Shares of Welspun India falls as much as 4.9 pct

** Wal-Mart Stores Inc on Friday said it will stop selling Egyptian cotton sheets made by Welspun after the latter was unable to assure the authenticity of products

** U.S. retailer Target Corp had also severed ties with Welspun after accusing them of passing off cheap sheets as premium Egyptian

** Welspun posts biggest intraday percentage loss in nearly two weeks

** As of Friday's close, stock down 37.8 pct this year (Reuters Messaging: samanthakareen.nair.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)