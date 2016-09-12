** India's Nifty bank index posts biggest
intraday percentage fall since June 24 on Fed rate hike jitters
** Global market sentiment hit by expectations that the U.S.
Federal Reserve could be closer to an interest rate hike
** At 0424 GMT, the index was down 2.12 pct -
biggest drag on main indexes given high weightage by lenders
** State Bank of India down 2.6 pct; Punjab
National Bank loses 2.6 pct, while ICICI Bank
drops 3.3 pct
** Axis Bank falls 3.1 pct after Goldman Sachs
removed it from 'Asia Pacific Buy List' and downgraded the
lender to "neutral" citing recent rally in shares
