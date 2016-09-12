UPDATE 4-Ivory Coast soldiers agree to end mutiny, return to barracks
* Cocoa prices dip on world markets (Adds fresh quotes from defence minister, arms cache discovery)
Sept 12 Chongqing Jianfeng Chemical Co Ltd
* Says it plans to sell entire assets and debts, except 7.069 million shares of Donlinks International Investment , for about 1.5 billion yuan ($224.61 million)
* Says it plans to acquire 96.59 percent stake in Chongqing Medicines Co Ltd for about 6.7 billion yuan via share share
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2ckQBQz
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.6781 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Cocoa prices dip on world markets (Adds fresh quotes from defence minister, arms cache discovery)
* Announced retirement of Sukanya Madlinger, senior vice president of retail divisions