UPDATE 4-Ivory Coast soldiers agree to end mutiny, return to barracks
* Cocoa prices dip on world markets (Adds fresh quotes from defence minister, arms cache discovery)
Sept 12 Starway Bio-technology Co., Ltd. :
* Says the chairman Ye Yunshou and CFO Hou Jiancun resigned due to personal reasons
Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/EEv5my
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Cocoa prices dip on world markets (Adds fresh quotes from defence minister, arms cache discovery)
* Announced retirement of Sukanya Madlinger, senior vice president of retail divisions