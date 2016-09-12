UPDATE 4-Ivory Coast soldiers agree to end mutiny, return to barracks
* Cocoa prices dip on world markets (Adds fresh quotes from defence minister, arms cache discovery)
Sept 12 ZAIGLE Co Ltd :
* Says it will buy land and building located in Incheon from Hanhwa Construction Co Ltd, for 24.5 billion won
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/xLcxar
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Cocoa prices dip on world markets (Adds fresh quotes from defence minister, arms cache discovery)
* Announced retirement of Sukanya Madlinger, senior vice president of retail divisions