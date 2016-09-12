UPDATE 4-Ivory Coast soldiers agree to end mutiny, return to barracks
* Cocoa prices dip on world markets (Adds fresh quotes from defence minister, arms cache discovery)
Sept 12 Yango Group Co Ltd :
* Says it to provide loan guarantee of up to 4.2 billion yuan for a Hangzhou-based real estate development unit
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/duZ0WW
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Cocoa prices dip on world markets (Adds fresh quotes from defence minister, arms cache discovery)
NEW YORK, May 16 Nasdaq Inc on Tuesday launched a service to help fund managers and quantitative traders better use data from social media, central bank announcements, retail sentiment and other sources to improve trading profits.