BRIEF-Kroger announces retirement of Sukanya Madlinger, senior VP retail divisions
* Announced retirement of Sukanya Madlinger, senior vice president of retail divisions
Sept 12 Ohsho Food Service Corp :
* Says it plans to launch a unit in Taiwan within FY2017
* Further details to be determined
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/wV95nP
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Announced retirement of Sukanya Madlinger, senior vice president of retail divisions
CANNES, France, May 16 It's an annual staple at Cannes: a brash American movie stages a publicity stunt ahead of the film festival. But for the star of "The Emoji Movie", things did not quite go as planned.