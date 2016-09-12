UPDATE 4-Ivory Coast soldiers agree to end mutiny, return to barracks
* Cocoa prices dip on world markets (Adds fresh quotes from defence minister, arms cache discovery)
Sept 12 Something Holdings Co Ltd :
* says it resolved to form a business and capital alliance with Shinoken Group Co Ltd
* Says two entities will cooperate on domestic and overseas business
* Says it will issue 875,000 new shares of the company (21.27 percent stake) to Shinoken Group on Sep. 29 for totally 297.5 million yen, via private placement
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/vuh7F5
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Cocoa prices dip on world markets (Adds fresh quotes from defence minister, arms cache discovery)
NEW YORK, May 16 Nasdaq Inc on Tuesday launched a service to help fund managers and quantitative traders better use data from social media, central bank announcements, retail sentiment and other sources to improve trading profits.