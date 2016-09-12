Sept 12 Bunkyodo Group Holdings Co Ltd :

* Says Dai Nippon Printing Co Ltd and MaruzenJunkudo Bookstores Co Ltd to sell totally 3,930,000 shares of the company to NIPPON SHUPPAN HANBAI INC for 1.66 billion yen in total on Oct. 31

* Says Dai Nippon Printing's voting rights in the co to decrease to 23.73 percent from 35.78 percent

* Says MaruzenJunkudo Bookstores' voting rights in the co to decrease to 0 percent from 16.08 percent

* Says NIPPON SHUPPAN HANBAI's voting rights in the co to increase to 28.12 percent from 0 percent

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/dHcViO

