BRIEF-Azimut says to redeem outstanding 2020 subordinated convertible bonds
* will exercise option to redeem all outstanding subordinated convertible bonds due 2020 on May 19
Sept 12 Hainan Haide Industry Co Ltd :
* Says its asset management unit to set up a wholly owned investment and management subsidiary in Hangzhou, China
* Says new unit to be capitalized at 10 million yuan
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/O8gYlg
Further company Coverage:
TORONTO, May 16 Canada's benchmark stock index edged higher on Tuesday as bank and resource shares eked out gains to help keep the market afloat.