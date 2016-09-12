Sept 12 Taiwan Printed Circuit Board Techvest :

* Says it will repurchase 15,000,000 shares of its common stock (a 5.5 percent stake) during the period from Sep. 12 to Nov. 11

* Says the price range of shares to be repurchased is T$22 per share ~ T$46 per share

* Total share repurchase consideration is T$7.05 billion

