BRIEF-Azimut says to redeem outstanding 2020 subordinated convertible bonds
* will exercise option to redeem all outstanding subordinated convertible bonds due 2020 on May 19
Sept 12 P2P Financial Information Service Co Ltd
* Says share trade to resume on Sept 13
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2cT5WcY
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2cT5WcY
TORONTO, May 16 Canada's benchmark stock index edged higher on Tuesday as bank and resource shares eked out gains to help keep the market afloat.