CORRECTED-CANADA STOCKS-TSX inches upward as banks, resource stocks gain
TORONTO, May 16 Canada's benchmark stock index edged higher on Tuesday as bank and resource shares eked out gains to help keep the market afloat.
Sept 12 Shenzhen Sunshine Laser & Electronics Technology Co Ltd
* Says it plans to buy tech firm in Shanghai for 221 million yuan ($33.09 million) via cash, share issue
Source text in Chinese:bit.ly/2cHahwM
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.6788 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
TORONTO, May 16 Canada's benchmark stock index edged higher on Tuesday as bank and resource shares eked out gains to help keep the market afloat.
LOS ANGELES, May 16 Late night host Jimmy Kimmel will return to helm the 2018 Academy Awards, organizers of the event said Tuesday, after the late night host artfully handled the biggest blunder in Oscars history this year.