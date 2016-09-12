BRIEF-India Grid Trust says to raise 10.12 bln rupees from 19 IPO anchor investors
* India Grid Trust to raise 10.12 billion rupees from 19 IPO anchor investors
BANGALORE, Sep 12 The following are the daily Cotton prices supplied by Indian based East India Cotton Association. The prices are in Indian Rupees per Candy (355.62 Kgs). PRODUCTS CURRENT RAW COTTON(STAPLE)---------------------- ICS-101(B22mm) 29800 ICS-201(B22mm) 30300 ICS-102(B22mm) 26300 ICS-103(23mm) 32500 ICS-104(24mm) 37000 ICS-202(26mm) 41900 ICS-105(26mm) 38500 ICS-105CS(26mm) 40000 ICS-105(27mm) 42500 ICS-105CS(27mm) 39300 ICS-105MMA(27) 41300 ICS-105PHR(28) 43000 ICS-105(28mm) 42700 ICS-105GUJ(28mm) 42700 ICS-105(29mm) 43700 ICS-105(GUJ29mm) 43700 ICS-105(30mm) 44400 ICS-105(31mm) 45800 ICS-106(32mm) 46900 ICS-107(34mm) 54500
* India Grid Trust to raise 10.12 billion rupees from 19 IPO anchor investors
SEOUL/WASHINGTON, May 16 Cybersecurity researchers have found evidence they say could link North Korea with the WannaCry cyber attack that has infected more than 300,000 computers worldwide, as global authorities scrambled to prevent hackers from spreading new versions of the virus.