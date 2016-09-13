BRIEF-Facebook reviews over 6.5 mln reports weekly relating to potentially fake accounts- Guardian
* Facebook reviews more than 6.5 million reports weekly relating to potentially fake accounts- Guardian
Sept 13 Digiwin Software :
* Says its Shanghai-based network technology wholly owned subsidiary will use 4.9 million yuan to set up a JV in Zhongshan with a Zhongshan-based office supplies company
* Says the JV with registered capital of 10 million yuan will be engaged in services and consulting of intelligent manufacturing system integration
* Says the subsidiary will hold 49 percent stake in the JV
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/s5eNOO
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Facebook reviews more than 6.5 million reports weekly relating to potentially fake accounts- Guardian
* Entered into a software license and distribution agreement with Alford Mining Systems