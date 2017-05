Sept 13 Relo Group Inc :

* Says it plans to buy a 92.99 percent stake of shares in a U.S.-based firm, named as Associates for International Research Inc (AIRINC), for about 2.13 billion yen, on Sept. 30

* Says AIRINC's four wholly owned subsidiaries will also be the units of co's after the transaction

* Co will raise stake in AIRINC to 92.99 percent from 0 percent

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/1MPaXq

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)