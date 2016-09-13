Sept 13 E.SUN Financial Holding :

* Says it will issue 2016 first series unsecured corporate bonds, worth T$900 million

* Says par value and issue price of T$10 million for the bonds

* Maturity period of five years and interest rate is 0.75 percent for the bonds

* Proceeds to be used for corporate bonds repayment

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/Ykj5uH

