Sept 13 Taiwan Business Bank :

* Says it will issue 2016 1st series non-maturity non-cumulative subordinated financial bonds of T$8 billion on Sep. 20

* Says par value and issue price of T$10 million for the bonds

* Interest rate is 3.2 percent for the bonds

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/AHwkAh

