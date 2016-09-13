BRIEF-Motor Trade Finance posts HY profit after tax of NZ$4.4 mln
* On 19 April 2017, directors approved an interim dividend of 2.0 cents per ordinary share
Sept 13 Taiwan Business Bank :
* Says it will issue 2016 1st series non-maturity non-cumulative subordinated financial bonds of T$8 billion on Sep. 20
* Says par value and issue price of T$10 million for the bonds
* Interest rate is 3.2 percent for the bonds
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/AHwkAh
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* On 19 April 2017, directors approved an interim dividend of 2.0 cents per ordinary share
May 22 Australian shares are poised for a positive start to the week, taking leads from Wall Street, which ended higher in its previous session, as well as strong metal prices. The local share price index futures was up 0.5 percent, or 26 points, to 5,752, a 24.6-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark had closed 0.2 percent lower on Friday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index opened 0.1 percent, or 6.75 po