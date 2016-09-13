BRIEF-Motor Trade Finance posts HY profit after tax of NZ$4.4 mln
* On 19 April 2017, directors approved an interim dividend of 2.0 cents per ordinary share
Sept 13 Wuchan Zhongda Group Co Ltd
* Says it plans to invest 400 million yuan ($59.89 million) to set up insurance firm with partners
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2csHKdj
($1 = 6.6793 Chinese yuan renminbi)
May 22 Australian shares are poised for a positive start to the week, taking leads from Wall Street, which ended higher in its previous session, as well as strong metal prices. The local share price index futures was up 0.5 percent, or 26 points, to 5,752, a 24.6-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark had closed 0.2 percent lower on Friday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index opened 0.1 percent, or 6.75 po