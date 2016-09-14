BRIEF-Toyou Feiji Electronics to pay A shares annual div for FY 2016 on May 26
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.50 yuan(before tax)/10 shares for 2016 to shareholders of record on May 25
Sept 14 Hangzhou Liaison Interactive Information Technology Co., Ltd. :
* Says it plans to issue up to 2 billion yuan bonds via private placement and up to 2.4 billion yuan bonds via public offering
* Says both of the bonds with a term of up to 10 years
Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/BpF72D; goo.gl/2E4v0U
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.50 yuan(before tax)/10 shares for 2016 to shareholders of record on May 25
* Sees FY 2017 total non-IFRS revenue of $682 million to $704 million, up from previous guidance of $667 million to $689 million