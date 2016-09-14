Sept 14 Hangzhou Liaison Interactive Information Technology Co., Ltd. :

* Says it plans to issue up to 2 billion yuan bonds via private placement and up to 2.4 billion yuan bonds via public offering

* Says both of the bonds with a term of up to 10 years

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/BpF72D; goo.gl/2E4v0U

