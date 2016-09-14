BUZZ-India's consumer shares gain after govt finalises GST tax rates
** Shares in Indian consumer shares rise, sending Nifty FMCG index up as much as 4.2 pct to a record high
** State-owned Coal India Ltd shares fall as much as 2.71 pct
** Stock hits lowest level in more than one month
** Company said on Tuesday its Q1 consol profit of 30.65 bln rupees declined about 15 pct y-o-y - bit.ly/2c7Cdbp
** Stock posts biggest intraday percentage loss in nearly one month (Reuters Messaging: samanthakareen.nair.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
** Shares in Indian consumer shares rise, sending Nifty FMCG index up as much as 4.2 pct to a record high
May 18 India's NSE index fell more than 1 percent on Thursday, its biggest one-day fall in four months, as investors locked in profits on recent gains and as global markets were hit over swirling political uncertainty in the United States.