** Steel maker Tata Steel Ltd falls as much as 2.26 pct to its lowest in nearly a month

** Company said its Q1 loss widens on sale of a business in Europe

** Consolidated loss widened to 31.83 bln rupees in Q1, from a loss of 3.17 bln rupees a year earlier

** Jefferies' analysts said they expect the company's India margins to fall in Q2, but see Europe margins expanding in the near term, thus raising their price target on the stock to 319 rupees from 270 rupees

** As of Monday's close, stock up 43.6 pct this year