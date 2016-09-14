BUZZ-India's consumer shares gain after govt finalises GST tax rates
** Shares in Indian consumer shares rise, sending Nifty FMCG index up as much as 4.2 pct to a record high
** Hindustan Construction Co Ltd shares rise as much as 6.8 pct to 40.70 rupees, their highest since March 3, 2015
** Company gets construction order worth 1.82 bln rupees ($27.17 mln) from the Department of Atomic Energy bit.ly/2c7DFum
** Project includes construction of five residential towers in Tamil Nadu, company said on Tuesday
** Up to Monday's close, stock had risen about 51.2 pct this year ($1 = 66.9800 Indian rupees) (Reuters Messaging: samanthakareen.nair.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
** Shares in Indian consumer shares rise, sending Nifty FMCG index up as much as 4.2 pct to a record high
May 18 India's NSE index fell more than 1 percent on Thursday, its biggest one-day fall in four months, as investors locked in profits on recent gains and as global markets were hit over swirling political uncertainty in the United States.