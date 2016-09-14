** Hindustan Construction Co Ltd shares rise as much as 6.8 pct to 40.70 rupees, their highest since March 3, 2015

** Company gets construction order worth 1.82 bln rupees ($27.17 mln) from the Department of Atomic Energy bit.ly/2c7DFum

** Project includes construction of five residential towers in Tamil Nadu, company said on Tuesday

** Up to Monday's close, stock had risen about 51.2 pct this year ($1 = 66.9800 Indian rupees) (Reuters Messaging: samanthakareen.nair.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)