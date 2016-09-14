BUZZ-India's consumer shares gain after govt finalises GST tax rates
** Shares in Indian consumer shares rise, sending Nifty FMCG index up as much as 4.2 pct to a record high
** Shares of National Aluminium Co Ltd (NALCO) fall as much as 3.2 pct to their lowest since July 12
** The aluminium exporter said its June-qtr net profit declined 23 pct to 1.35 bln rupees bit.ly/2c9z8wA
** As of Monday's close, stock up 17.9 pct this year (Reuters Messaging: samanthakareen.nair.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
May 18 India's NSE index fell more than 1 percent on Thursday, its biggest one-day fall in four months, as investors locked in profits on recent gains and as global markets were hit over swirling political uncertainty in the United States.