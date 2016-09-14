BRIEF-Maoye Commercial to pay A shares annual div for FY 2016 on May 26
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.3 yuan(before tax)/share for 2016 to shareholders of record on May 25
Sept 14 Workman Co Ltd :
* Says it to offer an off-floor distribution of 120,000 shares on Tokyo Stock Exchange from Sep. 21 to Sep. 26
* Says offering price will be determined based on the closing share price of the day before the distribution
* Says the limitation for purchase the distribution is up to 1,000 shares for each customer
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/boC1vh
* Says its unit will invest 60 million yuan to set up a Wuhan-based network technology co with partner