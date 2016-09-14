BRIEF-Maoye Commercial to pay A shares annual div for FY 2016 on May 26
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.3 yuan(before tax)/share for 2016 to shareholders of record on May 25
Sept 14 Funai Electric Co Ltd :
* Says it has received the approval to extend the deadline of submitting the first quarter report for fiscal year ending March 2017 to Oct. 17, instead of Sep. 15
Source text in Japanese:rrd.me/HmWL
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.3 yuan(before tax)/share for 2016 to shareholders of record on May 25
* Says its unit will invest 60 million yuan to set up a Wuhan-based network technology co with partner