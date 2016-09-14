Sept 14 Shenzhen Xinguodu Technology :

* Says its subsidiary will use 99 Brazilan reals to set up a subsidiary named NEXGO do Brasil Ltda, which will be engaged in sale of products of the company in Brazil and South America

* Says the subsidiary will hold 99 percent stake in the new subsidiary

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/obgHwM

