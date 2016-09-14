BRIEF-Maoye Commercial to pay A shares annual div for FY 2016 on May 26
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.3 yuan(before tax)/share for 2016 to shareholders of record on May 25
Sept 14 Shanghai Canature Environmental Products Co Ltd :
* Says it cut private placement of share issue size to 536.6 millio yuan from 979.8 million yuan
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/GNYOj4
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.3 yuan(before tax)/share for 2016 to shareholders of record on May 25
* Says its unit will invest 60 million yuan to set up a Wuhan-based network technology co with partner