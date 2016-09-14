BRIEF-Maoye Commercial to pay A shares annual div for FY 2016 on May 26
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.3 yuan(before tax)/share for 2016 to shareholders of record on May 25
Sept 14 Saturday Co.,Ltd. :
* Says it completed establishment of management consulting fund in Beijing with two partners
* Says the fund is with total scale of 500 million yuan and the first tranche of the fund scale is 50 million yuan
* Says the co invested 49 million yuan in the fund
Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/8yVd0E
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.3 yuan(before tax)/share for 2016 to shareholders of record on May 25
* Says its unit will invest 60 million yuan to set up a Wuhan-based network technology co with partner