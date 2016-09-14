BRIEF-KB Financial Group buys 27.7 pct stake in KB Capital
* Says KB Financial Group has acquired 27.7 percent stake(5.9 million shares) in the company, increasing its stake in the company to 79.7 percent from 52.0 percent
Sept 14 Suzhou New District Hi Tech Industrial Co Ltd
* Says it plans to invest 200 million yuan ($29.98 million) in SND Ventures Group for 14.97 percent stake
* Says it plans to issue up to 333.33 million shares at 8.45 yuan ($1.23) per share, to raise up to 2.82 billion yuan in Shanghai IPO