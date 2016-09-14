BRIEF-Jiangsu Changjiang Electronics Technology to pay A shares annual div for FY 2016 on May 26
May 22 Jiangsu Changjiang Electronics Technology Co Ltd :
Sept 14 Wistron Information Technology & Services :
* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$1.02 per share for 2015
* Says ex-dividend date Oct. 7
* Last date before book closure Oct. 11 with book closure period from Oct. 12 to Oct. 16
* Record date Oct. 16
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/7Kc6A5
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
May 22 Jiangsu Changjiang Electronics Technology Co Ltd :
* Says it plans to buy 45 percent stake in technology service firm for 945 million yuan ($137.17 million)