BRIEF-Digital China Group to invest 60 mln yuan to set up network technology co with partner
* Says its unit will invest 60 million yuan to set up a Wuhan-based network technology co with partner
Sept 14 Wuxi Commercial Mansion Grand Orient Co Ltd
* Says to boost auto unit's capital by 350 million yuan ($52.46 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2cE46fO
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.6722 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Says its unit will invest 60 million yuan to set up a Wuhan-based network technology co with partner
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.10 yuan(before tax)/share for 2016 to shareholders of record on May 25