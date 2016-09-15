WannaCry attack is well manageable for insurance sector - Munich Re
FRANKFURT, May 15 The fallout of the WannaCry "ransomware" cyber attack is manageable for the global insurance industry, German reinsurance giant Munich Re said on Monday.
Sept 15 ArthaLand Corp
* Says plans follow-on public offering of up to 30 million preferred shares at 100 pesos per share Source text for Eikon: bit.ly/2cOZiRP Further company coverage: (Reporting By Enrico Dela Cruz)
FRANKFURT, May 15 The fallout of the WannaCry "ransomware" cyber attack is manageable for the global insurance industry, German reinsurance giant Munich Re said on Monday.
May 15 Yangzhou Guangling District Taihe Rural Micro-finance Co Ltd