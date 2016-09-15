BRIEF-Piramal Enterprises seeks members' nod for issue of shares worth up to 50 bln rupees
* Seeks members' nod for issue of shares worth up to 50 billion rupees Source text - (http://bit.ly/2qJmuuS) Further company coverage:
- Source link: (bit.ly/2cbJgF9)
- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy
(Bengaluru newsroom)
* Seeks members' nod for issue of shares worth up to 50 billion rupees Source text - (http://bit.ly/2qJmuuS) Further company coverage:
* March quarter profit 21.9 million rupees versus 61.1 million rupees year ago